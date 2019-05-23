Take longer view on Uber, says underwriter

Morgan Stanley led Uber's (UBER -1.8% ) IPO, and now CEO James Gorman advises investors to take the longer view after the rocky start.

Gorman admits that Uber "came to market during a very difficult week" as US-China trade tensions flared, but calls Uber "a great company."

He brings up the fact that Morgan Stanley's role in Facebook's 2012 IPO was questioned when that stock slid after debuting.

Gorman: "I went on TV and said within a year it will be back to flat. And it took a little longer, it took about 15 months, and now it’s $180-something."