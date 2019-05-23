Ely Gold acquires Jerritt Canyon production royalty

Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQB:ELYGF) announces it will acquire 100% of all rights and interests to a Per Ton Royalty Interest on the Jerritt Canyon Processing Facilities.

The Jerritt Canyon Operations, located in Elko Nevada, encompasses a number of underground operations, and are operated by Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC, a privately held company.

In consideration of the PTR Interest, Ely Gold will pay the Owner a total cash consideration of $650k and issue 500,000 warrants.

The transaction is expected to close on or about June 15, 2019.