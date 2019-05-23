No plans to sell OTC unit - Daiichi

FiercePharma reports that, contrary to recent rumors, Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY) is not pursuing the divestment of its over-the-counter (OTC) drugs business, known as Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare, for ~$900M.

Reuters reported in March that the company was exploring a sale. Word spread recently that several companies were in talks for the unit and Daiichi had hired JPMorgan to advise on a transaction expected to fetch 100 billion yen (US$910M).

In a statement released today, it said, “Although Daiichi Sankyo is constantly examining the potential for a variety of strategic developments with the aim of sustainable business growth, this reporting is not correct."