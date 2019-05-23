Stocks slide as investors flee to bonds, gold

The major U.S. stock averages bounce down in midday trading, as investors turn to bonds and gold as the U.S.-China trade war shows no signs of ending.

The Nasdaq sinks 1.9% , the Dow and S&P 500 each fall 1.5% .

The Chinese Communist Party's main newspaper published two commentaries criticizing U.S. moves to restrict Chinese companies.

Along with the trade tensions, rising U.S. crude oil inventories pressured crude oil prices. Crude skids down 5.3% to $58.19 per barrel.

By S&P 500 sector, energy gets hit the hardest, falling 3.4% , followed by information technology ( -2.1% ) and industrials (- 1.9% ); utilities ( +0.4% ) are the only sector managing a gain.

Investors turn to the safer havens of bonds and gold. 10-year Treasury yield declines 7 basis points to 2.312%.

Gold rises 0.9% to $1,285.70 per ounce.