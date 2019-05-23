Bulls praise Zendesk's analyst day event

Zendesk's (ZEN -2.7% ) event left analysts confident with the near- to long-term growth drivers.

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating and lifts ZEN's target from $98 to $103 saying the "high rate of innovation should enable it to sustain strong growth and help it grow into a multi-billion dollar revenue company."

The firm remains impressed by the rate of new products coming out of ZEN and notes the Sunshine platform got off the ground quickly.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and boosts the PT from $95 to $103 and says the recent Smooch purchase "allows ZEN to accelerate its roadmap for customer interaction via popular social messaging platforms."