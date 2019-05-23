Advanced Drainage Systems +10% on Q4 earnings topped consensus

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS +9.9% ) Q4 earnings came in above estimates; Q4 revenues missed slightly but was up ~9% Y/Y to $272.2M

Domestic net sales increased 11.1% to $251.2M, driven by a 12.8% increase in construction market sales; International net sales decreased 12.1% to $21M due to lower Mexico sales.

Gross profit margin expanded 270bps to 21.9%, due to an increase in volume, favorable pricing and successful cost containment efforts.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased to 13.5% vs 10.8% last year.

The company also increased quarterly cash dividend and approved special cash dividend of $1.00/share.

Reported net income of $1.9M a turnaround from loss of $4.8M

Previously: Advanced Drainage Systems beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (May 23)