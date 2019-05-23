Century Communities closes $500M notes offering; tender offer expires

Century Communities (CCS -0.9% ) closes its private offering of $500M of senior notes due 2027.

It also reports that $180.3M, or 49%, of its 6.875% senior notes due 2022 were validly tendered under its cash tender offer. That amount excludes notes subject to guaranteed delivery procedures.

On May 10, Century Communities issued a notice calling for the redemption of all remaining outstanding 2022 notes not validly tendered and purchased in the tender offer.

If there are any offering proceeds remaining after the 2022 notes redemption, the company plans to use some to refinance part of its outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility.