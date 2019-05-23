Google ties Maps, Assistant, Search to quicker food ordering

Google (GOOG -1.7% , GOOGL -1.7% ) is greasing the wheels toward faster food ordering by forging closer ties between its key services to online delivery companies.

In a blog post, the company says its Google Assistant (as well as Maps and Google Search) can be used to order food from a variety of services, including popular firms DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice, and ChowNow, with others to come.

Restaurant searches in Maps or via Google's main search app will come with an "order online" button aimed at easing the order completion process. Customers can check out via Google Pay.

The Assistant will respond to voice requests like "Hey Google, order food from ..." and quickly reorder regular meals with "Hey Google, reorder food from ..."