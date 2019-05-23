A rough week for homebuilders

The past five sessions haven't been kind to homebuilders.

Though the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB -0.9% ) is outperforming the S&P 500 Index YTD, in the past five days it has fallen 2.5% vs. the S&P 500's 0.7% decline. (That exclude's today's market slide.)

Earlier in the week, April existing home sales unexpectedly fell and Toll Brothers warned that slower demand and higher incentives would dent its home sales gross margin for the rest of the year.

And today isn't any better, with April new home sales falling short of estimates.

Among today's biggest decliners are Hovnanian (HOV -6.8% ), Toll (TOL -2.4% ), Beazer Homes (BZH -2.4% ), and William Lyon Homes (WLH -1.5% ).

Two homebuilders -- D.R. Horton (DHI +0.4% ), and KB Home (KBH +0.4% ) -- manage gains.

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, HOMZ