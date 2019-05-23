Baird defends Chipotle and Texas Roadhouse

Baird thinks the selling pressure on Chipotle (CMG -6% ) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -4.3% ) due to African Swine Fever concerns is overdone.

The firm sees hikes in protein prices as a transitory factor that ultimately should not affect the value of the businesses on a longer-term basis.

Baird's Outperform on CMG and TXRH compares to the Sell-side average rating of Hold on both CMG and TXRH, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bearish on CMG and Bullish on TXRH, Quant Rating of Neutral on both CMG and TXRH.