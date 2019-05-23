$16B farm aid program unveiled by USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a $16B aid package for the U.S. farm sector, including $14.5B in direct payments to farmers to offset losses resulting from the trade conflict with China.

The USDA says farmers will receive the first direct payment in July or August, with further payments in late fall and early 2020, and payments will be based on the counties in which farmers live, not by crop.

The program is a reprise of a similar initiative in 2018 which had authorized $12B in funding.

Commodity prices have climbed in other parts of the world as a result of U.S.-China tariffs - Brazil especially has capitalized by selling soybeans to China - but prices have plunged in the U.S. market; the S&P GSCI Agricultural Commodities hit its lowest level last week in more than 10 years.

Potentially relevant tickers include AGCO, ANDE, ADM, BG, DE

ETFs: DBA, CORN, WEAT, SOYB, OTCPK:JJGTF, RJA, BALB, DAG, JJA, GRU, OTC:AGA, FUD, UAG, USAG, AGF, TAGS, OTC:ADZ