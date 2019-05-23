As investors reset expectations, look to the yield curve

The yield on the 1-year Treasury bill, at 2.33%, now exceeds that of the 10-Treasury note, at 2.305%.

"Investors are resetting expectations on global and domestic growth, margin compressions, and, of course, multiples," said RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas, via Twitter.

He points to the 10-year less 3-month U.S. yield curve inverting on today's market volatility.

And Bloomberg's Lisa Abramowicz observes that "markets have seen the biggest two-day drop in 5-10 year inflation expectations since mid-2017," according to trading in futures contracts.

As investors turn to safety, the 10-year yield falls 8 basis points today vs. a 4.5-bps drop for the 1-year yield.

(TBT -2.6% ), (TLT +1.3% )

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, BIL, VGSH, UBT, SHV, SPTL, SCHO, DLBS