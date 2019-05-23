Seadrill eyes selling non-core assets to reduce debt

Seadrill (SDRL -23.5% ) plunges after reporting a substantial Q1 loss and guiding to weaker results in Q2, exacerbated by today's huge drop in crude oil prices and oil company stocks.

SDRL is considering selling non-core assets, including its 15.7% stake in oil service firm Archer and its 50-50 Seabras joint venture with Sapura Energy, to reduce its liabilities, outgoing CFO Mark Morris said in today's earnings conference call.

"When we look at how we can continue to delever the Senior Secured Notes, there are number of things that we can do, and some of that would come from realizing some of those sales of non-core assets," Morris said.

The company's current liabilities stood at $811M and non-current liabilities at $7B, including $5.7B in secured bank debt, and first payments are scheduled in Q1 2020, with some deferment options.