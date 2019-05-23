Wolfe Research sees headwinds for Target in June

Wolfe Research gives credit to Target (TGT +2.1% ) for a strong Q1, but keeps a Peer Perform rating in place on the retailer due to some Q2 factors.

Wolfe on Target: "Taking a longer-term view, the Target team has taken multiple strategic steps that have better positioned the company to do well in a brutal retail environment. In hindsight, decisions such as exiting the Canadian business as well as selling the pharmacy business to CVS (both in 2015) have allowed the company to refocus its efforts on creating value for its customers through appealing and on-trend brand launches, remodeling stores, and investing in its omnichannel capabilities. With all that said, the possibility of further pressures on the business are real, especially given Amazon’s move to 1-day and the rapid rollout of Walmart’s grocery pickup, potentially necessitating a move by Target to offer a similar service (which the company is already testing). Indeed, 2Q19 appears critical as TGT laps very strong comps from last year as well as the closure of Toys R Us, all while Amazon ramps up its 1-day delivery into Prime Day."

Wolfe's Peer Perform rating on Target compares to the Sell-side average rating of Outperform, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bullish and Quant Rating of Neutral.