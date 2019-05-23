Moody's negative on Mattel

Moody's says its B- rating on Mattel's (MAT +1% ) long-term debt and Negative Outlook reflect "execution risk" in the toy company stabilizing revenue and growing EBITDA from depressed levels.

"Mattel continues to face revenue pressures at Fisher-Price, Thomas and Friends and American Girl, which collectively generated approximately $1.5 billion or 30% of total gross revenue in 2018. EBITDA at $267 million in 2018, excluding $182 million of charges related to restructuring, integration, asset impairment and the Toys R Us bankruptcy, and $278 million in 2017 are significantly down from the $900 million levels in 2015/2016 and FCF remains materially negative," warns the ratings agency.

Fitch estimates EBITDA would need to jump to $450M for Mattel to become free cash flow breakeven. "This would require low-single-digit sales growth and gross margin improvement as cost savings subside in 2021," notes the firm.