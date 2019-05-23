SQM to delay Atacama expansion amid lithium price slump

SQM (SQM -6.1% ) sinks to a 52-week low following disappointing Q1 earnings due to weaker lithium prices and higher royalty payments to the Chilean government, and the miner says it will delay an expansion of production capacity from the Atacama salt flat until year-end 2021.

SQM previously expected installed capacity in Chile to reach 120K metric tons by the end of 2020, an expansion of 50K mt over current capacity.

CEO Ricardo Ramos said in today's earnings conference call that the surprise delay in the plant expansion was due to fast-evolving requirements of the battery technology industry and not because of weak demand.

SQM sold lithium at an average price of $14.6K/mt during Q1, 8% lower than in Q4 2018, and Ramos expects prices during H2 2019 to drop further to $11K-$12K/mt as additional supply comes online from new lithium mines around the world.

The company expects to produce 60K mt of lithium in 2019, with sales volumes this year reaching 45K-50K mt.