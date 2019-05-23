Motorola discloses pricing for debt tender offer

Motorola Solutions (MSI -1.6% ) has disclosed pricing terms for its tender offer, saying that the maximum waterfall amount is equal to $650M less the aggregate purchase price of the "Any and All" outstanding securities validly tendered.

In the Any and All offer, on the early settlement date the company expects to accept $90.1M in 7.5% senior notes due 2025; $45M in 6.5% senior notes due 2025; $11.5M in 6.5% senior notes due 2028; and $16.3M in 6.625% senior notes due 2037.

In the waterfall offer, it expects to accept $249.7M in 3.5% senior notes due 2021; $198.2M in 3.75% senior notes due 2022; and none of the 3.5% senior notes due 2023.