TurboTax incorrectly charged service members - report

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) uses a "military discount" trick service members eligible for free filing to instead pay to file taxes, according to a joint report from ProPublica and The Military Times.

Service members who filed through the TurboTax Military landing page told the reporters they were charged as much as $150 despite the fact those making under $66,000 a year are allowed to file on TurboTax with no charge through a deal with the government.

It's not clear how many service members were incorrectly charged.

TurboTax has a Free File landing page, but it doesn't appear in search results and is easiest to find through the IRS website.