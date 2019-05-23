Deutsche bank targets U.S. equities, prime unit for cuts - Reuters

Deutsche Bank (DB -1.7% ) plans cuts at its U.S. equities business, including prime brokerage and equity derivatives, in an effort to win over shareholders unhappy with the stock's lagging performance, Reuters reports, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Most of the expected U.S. job cuts will come from its unprofitable equities business, which includes cash equities trading. Other areas, including U.S. rates trading, have also been marked for reductions, they said.

No number was specified for how many of the 9,275 U.S. employees will be affected and no final decision has been made, according to the sources.

At the German lender's annual meeting, held today, CEO Christian Sewing said the bank's prepared to make "tough cutbacks" at its investment bank, but didn't give any details.