Lower hot-rolled coil price view prompts AK Steel, Steel Dynamics downgrades

AK Steel (AKS -3.8% ) is downgraded to Underperform from Neutral while Steel Dynamics (STLD -6.4% ) is cut to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse, which cites lower prices for hot-rolled coil steel.

Credit Suisse's Curt Woodworth also notes additional domestic capacity of HRC steel has pushed the U.S. market into a surplus despite Section 232 support and strong demand, and says the removal of Canada tariffs also is bearish for steel prices and will allow Stelco and others to become more aggressive in targeting the U.S. market.

Woodworth also cuts stock price targets at Nucor (NUE -2.8% ) to $62 from $70 and at U.S. Steel (X -4% ) to $9 from $11.

AKS currently has a Sell-side average rating of Hold and a Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Neutral; STLD currently has a Sell-side average rating of Outperform and a Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Neutral.

