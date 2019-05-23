Pullback 'golden' time to buy Verint - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives defends Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT), the subject of a scathing new short report from Spruce Point, which has accusations the company denies.

Ives: "As someone that has covered VRNT from the beginning back in the early 2000's, the usual conspiracy theories being floated around the company with acquisitions, organic growth, and its strategic issues are NOT new issues and ultimately ones that we would strongly challenge the naysayers on item by item."

The analyst says it isn't surprising that some bears "will come out of hibernation mode" to attack Verint after it beat Street estimates for the past six to eight quarters and emerges as a success story.

Ives calls the pullback a "golden buying opportunity."

Wedbush has an Outperform rating and $70 PT on Verint.