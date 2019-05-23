Dallas Fed's Kaplan is `agnostic' on next Fed rate action
May 23, 2019 3:30 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- U.S. interest rates are at the correct level for now, said Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, but rising trade tensions and the potential for rising inflation make it difficult to know whether the next Fed action will be a hike or a cut.
- "I'm agnostic at this point about whether the next move is up or down," Kaplan told reporters at a conference in Dallas.
- He said he's carefully watching how the trade situation unfolds and is concerned that the U.S.-China trade conflict could reduce growth.
- Meanwhile, as the labor market tightens, inflationary pressures are "intensifying," he said.
- Earlier, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she expects inflation will reach the central bank's 2% target this year.