Valero faces lawsuit over Port Arthur refinery pollution

Three environmental groups say they plan to file a federal lawsuit against Valero Energy (VLO -6.1% ) and seek penalties for violations of the federal Clean Air Act at its Port Arthur, Tex., refinery.

Environment Texas, Port Arthur Community Action Network and the Sierra Club say they notified VLO of the pending suit, the first step in pursuing an action under the Clean Air Act.

The groups say compliance records filed by VLO with the state show the Port Arthur facility has released 1.8M lbs. of pollutants from 600 air emissions violations over five years; the executive director of Environment Texas says the groups could seek $60M in penalties or more against the company.