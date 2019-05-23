Ross Stores -3% after profit guidance disappoints slightly

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) slips past consensus estimates after comparable sales rise 2% in Q1.

The company says its improvement in merchandise margin was more than offset by increases in freight and wage costs leading to a drop in operating margin to 14.1%.

Looking ahead, Ross Stores sees full-year EPS of $4.38 to $4.52 vs. $4.30 to $4.50 prior view and $4.52 consensus. The mid-point of Ross' EPS range missed the consensus mark.