Oil hit with year's biggest drop as trade war sparks demand worries

Crude oil suffered its worst trading session of the year, as losses mounted throughout the day amid a burst of pessimism over U.S.-China trade tensions that pushed investors away from risky assets.

July WTI crude settled 5.7% lower at a two-month low $57.91/bbl, while Brent crude sank 4.5% to close at $67.76/bbl; WTI settled below its 200-day moving average for the first time since early April.

"It seems like we’re going to be entrenched in a trade war, which is really going to hurt demand for crude oil," says Tariq Zahir, a commodity fund manager at Tyche Capital Advisors.

The trade concerns come as global crude supply has increased, reigniting worries over a potential glut; Energy Aspects analysts estimate global inventories rose by 50M-60M barrels from early April to mid-May as refiners have undergone maintenance and cut back on the amount of crude they process.

Oil and gas names drown in a sea of red: HES -7.9% , CLR -8.2% , DVN -7.3% , NBL -6.9% , NBR -17.4% , CRC -16.2% , ECA -7.4% , RIG -6.2% , ESV -11.6% , DO -10.6% , NE -9.2% , CHK -5.9% , XEC -6.5% , CXO -6.4% .

