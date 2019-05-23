Vici, Penn National Gaming close on Greektown Casino-Hotel deal

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) completes its previously announced acquisition of real assets of Greektown Casino-Hotel for ~$700M and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) closes on its acquisition of the property's operating assets for ~$300M in cash.

Simultaneously, Penn National entered into a triple-net lease agreement with Vici.

Vici used cash proceeds on its balance sheet that it raised during its November 2018 equity issuance to fund the acquisition.

"Going forward, we continue to target leverage neutral financing over the long-term and will manage our balance sheet prudently to maximize transaction accretion while maintaining flexibility for long-term growth," said Vici Executive Vice President and CFO David Kieske.