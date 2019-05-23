Deckers Outdoor +6% after margins fly higher

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is trading higher after topping estimates with its FQ4 report off a 1.2% increase in U.S. sales.

UGG brand revenue fell 7.2% Y/Y to $239M during the quarter, while Hoka One revenue was up 33% to $67M.

Operating income came in at $32M vs. $18M a year ago.

The retailer reports gross margin of 51.6% vs. 48.0% a year ago.

The company expects FY20 revenue of $2.095B to $2.12B vs. $2.09B consensus and full-year EPS of $8.20 to $8.40 vs. $8.40 consensus.

In an interesting note, Deckers says the company didn't buy back any shares in FQ4.

DECK +6.18% AH to $156.38.

Previously: Deckers Outdoor beats by $0.79, beats on revenue (May 23)