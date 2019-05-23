Intuit +2% on beat-and-raise

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) gains 2% on Q3 beats with 12% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q4 guidance has revenue growth of 10% to 12% compared to the 7% consensus and a loss per share of $0.16 to $0.14 (estimate: $0.16).

Raised FY19 outlook has revenue of $6.738B to $6.758B (estimate: $6.66B) with EPS of $6.67 to $6.69 (estimate: $6.65).

Revenue breakdown: Small Business, $887M; Consumer, $2.2M; Strategic Partner, $235M.

QuickBooks online subscriptions grew 32% to 4.2M.

