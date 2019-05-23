HPE +2.9% on Q2 profit beat, raised guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is up 2.9% after hours following a beat on profits in its fiscal Q2 report along with boosted profit guidance for the full year.

Revenues slipped 4% from last year and missed expectations, with declines spread across each segment.

But profitability was higher particularly in the core Hybrid IT segment.

The company expects Q3 EPS of $0.40-$0.44 (vs. consensus for $0.41). For the full year, it's raising its EPS outlook to $1.62-$1.72 (vs. consensus for $1.64, and up from prior guidance for $1.56-$1.66).

It's reiterating a forecast for full-year free cash flow of $1.4B-$1.6B, a 35% gain.

Net revenue by segment: Hybrid IT, $5.64B; Intelligent Edge, 66M; Financial Services, $896M; Corporate Investments, $125M (down 6.7%).

Earnings before taxes by segment (continuing operations): Hybrid IT, $645M (up 9.1%); Intelligent Edge, $20M (down 64.3%); Financial Services, $77M (up 6.9%).

Live webcast to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

