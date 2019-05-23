FDA OKs Novocure's TTF for mesothelioma under HDE status; shares up 4% after hours

The FDA approves Novocure's (NASDAQ:NVCR) NovoTTF-100L System, combined with Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Alimta (pemetrexed) and platinum-based chemo, for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

The company says the NovoTTF-110L, a non-invasive antimotic cancer treatment that delivers Tumor Treating Fields (TTF) to the region of the tumor, is the first treatment for MPM approved in the U.S. in more than 15 years.

The FDA nod is actually under a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) which greatly restricts the number that can be sold for the indication.