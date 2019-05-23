HCP boosts revolving credit by $500M to $2.5B

HCP (NYSE:HCP) closes an amended restated credit agreement for a $2.5B revolving credit facility and a new $250M unsecured term loan facility.

The new pact increased the revolving credit line from $2.0B and extended its maturity to May 23, 2023 with two 6-month extension options.

HCP has the option to increase its borrowing capacity under the credit facility by an additional $750M, to a maximum of $3.5B.

At closing, the revolving credit portion bears interest at an annual rate equal to LIBOR + 82.5 basis points and has a facility fee on the entire revolving commitment of 15 bps per year.

The term loan will mature on May 23, 2024 and at closing bears interest rate of LIBOR + 90 bps per year.