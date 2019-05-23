Trade fears sink stocks, oil; 10-year Treasury yield hits 18-month low

Investors abandoned risky assets after rising U.S.-China trade tensions squashed expectations of a near-term resolution, feeding concerns about economic growth and corporate earnings prospects.

Alternating tough talk and reassurance from Pres. Trump and his advisors have become the norm on the state of negotiations with China, but investors were alarmed by strong language from the Chinese side, as the Ministry of Commerce said the U.S. should "adjust its wrong actions" if it wants talks to succeed.

"Concerns are really starting to set in to make this feel different than the other times," said Larry Peruzzi, managing director of international equity trading at Mischler Financial. "China is digging in and it seems like things are getting worse."

Among S&P 500 sectors, energy (-3.1%), information technology (-1.7%), industrials (-1.6%) and materials (-1.5%) led the retreat, while the rate-sensitive utilities (+0.8%) and real estate (+0.5%) sectors were the only groups to finish in the green.

Trade tensions also helped sink oil prices to their biggest drop of the year, as July WTI crude settled -5.7% to $57.91/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices climbed amid a flight to quality, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year note tumbling 10 bps to 2.30% for its lowest level since 2017 and the two-year yield closing 11 bps lower to 2.11%.