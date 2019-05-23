HP +3% on Q2 beats, Personal Systems growth

HP (NYSE:HPQ) gains 3% as Q2 results beat estimates and the Q3 view comes in-line with EPS of $0.53-0.56 versus $0.55. The narrowed FY19 outlook sees EPS of $2.14-2.21 (consensus: $2.15).

Personal Systems revenue rose 5% Y/Y in constant currency to $8.92B (consensus: $8.98B). Total units were down 1% with Notebooks down 5% and Desktops up 6%.

Printing revenue fell 2% to $5.11B (consensus: $5.08B). Total hardware units were down 4% with Commercial falling 3% and Consumer down 4%.

Earnings call starts at 5:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.