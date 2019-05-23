Theresa May to announce resignation timing on Friday

Theresa May is expected to announce a timetable for her resignation as U.K. prime minister after she meets with senior Conservative Party official Graham Brady on Friday, Bloomberg First Word reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

She plans to quit as Tory leader, with an election for her replacement starting on June 10.

May will remain U.K. prime minister while the party leadership election is held.

The plan isn't yet final and must be agreed upon with Brady on Friday.

