MiMedx winds up internal investigation, confirms ex-CEO Petit's misbehavior

MiMedx (OTC:MDXG) announces that its 15-month internal investigation into its revenue recognition practices, revenue management activities, actions taken against whistleblowers and other behaviors by executive management has been completed. Key findings:

Financials for the years 2012 - 2016 and quarterly reports for the first three fiscal quarters of 2017 require restatement.

Former CEO Pete Petit, former COO William Taylor, former CFO Michael Senken and former Controller John Cranston knowingly dealt with the company's largest distributor in a manner inconsistent with the contract which led to the revenue recognition problem. The behaviors included instances of shipping types and volumes of product not needed by the customer and recording revenue and facilitating such sales through "side deals" that changed payment terms or permitted returns and exchanges in subsequent accounting periods.

Messrs. Petit, Taylor, Senken and Cranston made material misstatements and omissions to key stakeholders, including the board, external auditors and the SEC. In addition, Mr. Petit gave false testimony during a deposition related to the above distributor.

Messrs. Petit and Taylor repeatedly took aggressive action against employees who raised concerns about the company's practices, including attempts to uncover wrongdoing by said employees aimed at discrediting them. Mr. Petit had a secret video surveillance system installed to record interviews and employee discussions without their knowledge and consent.

Messrs. Petit and Taylor set an inappropriate management tone that emphasized short-term goals over compliance and ethics, purposely disregarding GAAP revenue recognition rules.