Viasat +8.2% amid swing to profit on strong revenue growth

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) has jumped 8.2% postmarket after it topped Street consensus on top and bottom lines with its fiscal Q4 report.

Revenues grew 27% to a new high of $557.2M.

That paced the company to swing to a net profit of $20.4M, vs. a year-ago loss of $3.1M. EBITDA nearly doubled, to $108.3M from $55.6M.

New contract awards rose 52%, to $612.3M, while backlog rose to $1.87B, vs. last year's $1.09B (a 71% gain).

The company also updates that its insurance claim on the lost Viasat-2 has been fully settled and it's received insurance proceeds of $188M.

Revenue by segment: Satellite Services, $190M (up 31%); Commercial Networks, $91.8M (up 20.5%); Government Systems, $275.3M (up 25.9%).

EBITDA by segment: Satellite Services, $65.2M (up 117%); Commercial Networks, -$34.3M (vs. year-ago -$32.9M); Government Systems, $77.3M (up 32.4%).

