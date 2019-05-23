NexPoint Fund rights offering is oversubscribed

NexPoint Advisors says a non-transferable rights offering for the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was oversubscribed by 231% of the primary offering.

Preliminary results indicate that the Fund received total subscriptions for shares totaling $519M representing 231% of the 10,798,855 shares available to be issued to the primary subscription.

Oversubscription requests exceeded the oversubscription shares available and the 2,699,713 additional shares available under the overallotment option.

The Fund issued one non-transferable right for each common share of the Fund to shareholders of record as of April 29, 2019; holders of rights were entitled to purchase one newly issued share for every three rights held.

The subscription price for each share issued pursuant to the offer was $17.77.

The oversubscription shares and secondary shares will be allocated pro-rata.