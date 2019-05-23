Morgan Stanley's Wright heads to Barclays

Taylor Wright, who originated and led more than $250B of equity and equity-linked offerings at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), is joining Barclays (NYSE:BCS) as co-head of US Equity Capital Markets.

He'll lead the US ECM business with Kristin DeClark, who joined Barclays from Deutsche Bank in March as co-head of US ECM and global head of Technology ECM.

Wright, who was most recently head of Financial Institutions and Services ECM at Morgan Stanley, has played key roles in the IPOs of issuers including AXA Equitable Holdings, Citizens Financial, Tradeweb, and Voya, among others.