B2Gold in talks to buy Zimbabwe gold project - Bloomberg

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) is considering buying the idled Shamva gold mine in Zimbabwe if it can be exempted from a law that requires producers to sell all the metal to the country's central bank, Bloomberg reports.

BTG would pay about a third of the book value for Shamva, which was last assessed at $167M seven years ago, and invest $150M-$200M developing the mine, according to the report.

The purchase would be an unusual investment in Zimbabwe’s struggling gold sector, with the two biggest producers, Metallon and RioZim, suing the central bank over payment arrangements.