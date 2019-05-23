PG&E keeps sole control of bankruptcy through September

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) will stay in control of its bankruptcy proceeding until Sept. 29, less time than it wanted but long enough to find out what California lawmakers will do this year about wildfire liabilities, WSJ reports.

Yesterday's decision at a hearing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco was a reprieve for PG&E, which faced a threat of being stripped of its exclusive right to propose a plan addressing more than $30B in wildfire damage claims.

If PG&E had lost its exclusive control rights - as desired by some creditors who faulted the utility for a lack of progress toward exiting bankruptcy - rivals would have been free to propose a Chapter 11 plan without the company's agreement.