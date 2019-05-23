Dynavax to focus on vaccines; CEO retires; shares -7.9%

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) is 7.9% lower after hours on announcing a restructuring to focus on its vaccine business.

The company will explore strategic alternatives for its immuno-oncology programs, and realign resources to focus on commercializing its HEPLISAV-B vaccine.

CEO Eddie Gray says “In addition, given this strategic decision to separate our two businesses, I’ve determined it’s the optimal time for me to transition from the company and so I will retire as CEO and as a director of Dynavax, as of Aug. 1, 2019."

David Novack and Ryan Spencer -- currently senior VPs in charge of Operations and Commercial respectively -- will serve as co-presidents in the interim. The company will consider internal and external candidates for the permanent job.

With the refocusing, Dynavax is eliminating about 82 positions (37% of U.S. workforce), a move that will cut compensation/benefits costs by about $16M a year.

In the longer term, beyond focusing on its hepatitis B vaccine, the company is assessing additional opportunities for its 1018 adjuvant.