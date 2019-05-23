Bill ending support for Ohio green energy moves toward passage

Legislation to subsidize Ohio nuclear and coal plants, cancel support for renewable energy and end the ability for wind and solar to receive credits moves to the state House after an energy committee passed the bill.

If approved, the bill would end clean energy requirements for utilities that state lawmakers passed in 2008, which mandates that utilities must obtain 12.5% of their power from renewable sources such as wind and solar by 2027.

The bill also create an annual fund of ~$190M, primarily to bail out a pair of nuclear reactors owned by bankrupt FirstEnergy Solutions (NYSE:FE) which are scheduled to close soon unless the owner receives outside financial help.

The legislation has attracted opposition from both sides of the political spectrum, the American Petroleum Institute says it would shortchange natural gas plants, and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) - the state's largest utility - says a bailout for a single company would not benefit customers at large.