Eversource green bond sale grabs $400M for clean energy projects

Eversource Energy's (ES +1.5% ) NSTAR Electric subsidiary says it raised $400M from its first green bond sale, with proceeds to be used in support of low-carbon clean energy initiatives, including solar.

NSTAR issued $400M of 3.25% debentures that will mature on May 15, 2029. The spread between the 3.276% yield on the debentures and comparable U.S. Treasury obligations was only 85 bps.

The company says the "unprecedented" low spread was due to high investor demand and NSTAR's strong credit rating profile.