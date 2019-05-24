Stoke Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) has filed a prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The Bedford, MA-based biotech says it has a new way to treat severe genetic disorders by precisely upregulating protein expression. Specifically, it is developing novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies that target RNA and modulate precursor-messenger RNA to upregulate protein expression where needed to near-normal levels via its TANGO technology platform. Lead candidate is STK-001 for a severe type of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome. It plans to file an IND by early 2020.

2018 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 12.8 (+128.6%); Net Loss: (12.5) (-123.2%); Cash Burn: (11.0) (-103.7%).