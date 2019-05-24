$16B farm aid plan aims to offset trade war losses

Echoing a similar program last year, the Trump administration has rolled out a $16B plan, which won’t require congressional approval, to help farmers hit by the trade conflict with China.

The action comes as prices for commodities such as soybeans, corn and sorghum, already mired in a yearslong slump and hit by flooding and wet weather, fell last week to their lowest level in more than a decade.

"Farmers themselves will tell you they’d rather have trade than aid," said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, but in the absence of a deal "they'll need some support."

