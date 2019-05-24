Facebook, Winklevoss held crypto talks

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) vaulting ambition to create a new global digital currency has led it to hold talks with some of America’s largest trading houses and crypto exchanges, FT reports.

They include Jump and DRW, Chicago's biggest high-frequency trading firms, as well as Coinbase and Gemini, which was founded by Mark Zuckerberg's sworn enemies - the Winklevoss twins.

The project is thought to be "bigger and more open" than just a way to make payments and purchases within Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, linking the currency's value to the dollar to be used across the real world.