Futures look to rebound after tough week

Wall Street is hoping to cap the last day of the trading week with modest gains, following a 300-point rout for the Dow Jones Industrial Average last night that tipped the benchmark into a week-to-date decline of just over 1% .

DJIA futures now suggest a 118 point gain at the open as President Trump signaled a trade deal with China could lift tough restrictions on "dangerous" Huawei and predicted a swift end to the ongoing tensions.

Oil rose more than 1% overnight to $58.50/bbl, though it's likely to record its biggest weekly loss of the year, while 10-year Treasury yields are at their lowest since 2017.

