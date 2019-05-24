Facebook removes nearly 3.4B fake accounts

In its latest Community Standards Enforcement Report, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) said it removed 3.39B fake accounts from October to March - twice the number of fraudulent accounts deleted in the previous six-month period.

Nearly all of them were caught before they had a chance to become "active" users of the social network.

As a result, the company estimates that 5% of its 2.4B monthly active users are fake accounts, or about 119M. That's up from an estimated 3% to 4% in the previous six-month report.

Facebook also said it removed a record high 7.3M posts, photos and other material (up from 5.4M) because they violated rules against hate speech.