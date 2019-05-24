Pound on watch as May sets resignation date

The time is up for Theresa May as the U.K. prime minister announces she will resign on June 7, while the process for electing a new leader will begin next week.

"It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit," she declared, adding that it will be for her "successor to seek a way forward that honors the result of the Brexit referendum."

FTSE 100 +0.7% ; Sterling +0.3% to $1.2686.

