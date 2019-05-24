GX Acquisition closes $287.5M initial public offering

GX Acquisition (GXGXU) has closed its initial public offering of 28,750,000 units, including 3,750,000 units issued pursuant to underwriter to cover over-allotment priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $287.5M.

The Company’s units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and commenced trading on May 21.

Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.